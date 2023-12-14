Makaliʻi opens retail store at Maui Mall Village 

Local shop, Makaliʻi, offers Maui-made products and gifts just in time for the holiday season.

Maui Mall Village welcomes new retailer, Makaliʻi, to the center. The locally owned and operated small business sells Maui-made products, including T-shirts, earrings, necklaces, hats, stickers, and acrylic 3D Lites. The shop also sells Maui Strong products and Lahainaluna Athletics branded gear and accessories.

The retail store, which opened on Black Friday, is located next to center court.

Makaliʻi will have a grand opening event on Saturday Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store will celebrate by giving away gifts and holding a sale on select merchandise.

“Shoppers looking to support local small businesses this holiday season need to look no further than Maui Mall Village where they can discover unique gift items from our array of merchants,” said Maui Mall Village Property Manager James Cashman of JLL. “We’re especially pleased to have Makaliʻi join the ʻohana, offering authentic Maui-made products just in time for the holidays.”

“We are excited to expand our family’s business with a new retail shop conveniently located at Maui Mall Village,” said Makaliʻi Owner Felicia Johnson-McKenzie. “We invite kamaʻāina and visitors to check out our locally made and island-inspired merchandise which are perfect for holiday gift-giving.”

The Makaliʻi family also owns and operates Makaliʻi Printing in Wailuku.

For more information about Makaliʻi, follow them on social media @makaliiprinting.

Makaliʻi joins the more than 30 stores, eateries and service establishments at Maui Mall Village.