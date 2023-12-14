Maui Surf Forecast for December 15, 2023

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 12-16 15-20 15-20 West Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 5-7 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-9 6-9 6-9 6-9

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:55 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:47 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:47 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, medium period northerly swell will fill in through tonight. This will lift north-facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through Friday. As this slowly veering north swell declines this weekend, a northeast swell originating from a gale low located around a thousand miles northeast of the islands will arrive late Sunday. This will likely elevate surf back up to near HSA levels along east-facing shores from Monday through the middle of next week due to north wrap. Recent wind wave short period chop has kept east-facing shores rough and messy and, as winds stay at fresh magnitudes, expect these eastern exposure conditions to persist into the weekend. South shore surf will remain very small through the weekend. A small boost is possible Monday through the middle of next week with the passage of background longer period south to southwest swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with ENE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.