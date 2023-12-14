Maui Surf Forecast for December 15, 2023

Maui Surf

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
12-16
15-20
15-20 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-9
6-9
6-9
6-9 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:55 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:47 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:47 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, medium period northerly swell will fill in through tonight. This will lift north-facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through Friday. As this slowly veering north swell declines this weekend, a northeast swell originating from a gale low located around a thousand miles northeast of the islands will arrive late Sunday. This will likely elevate surf back up to near HSA levels along east-facing shores from Monday through the middle of next week due to north wrap. Recent wind wave short period chop has kept east-facing shores rough and messy and, as winds stay at fresh magnitudes, expect these eastern exposure conditions to persist into the weekend. South shore surf will remain very small through the weekend. A small boost is possible Monday through the middle of next week with the passage of background longer period south to southwest swell. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with ENE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to chest high NNE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
