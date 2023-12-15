Community radio station raises $30,000 for Maui wildfire relief

(from left to right) Randall Rospond from Mana’o Radio, Inger Tully from Hawai‘i Community Foundation, Michael Elam from Mana’o Radio.

Manaʻo Radio, an all-volunteer community radio station, raised $30,330 for the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund at their Manaʻo Strong event held at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Oct. 27, 2023.

Through the generosity of the community and the dedication of Manaʻo Radio volunteers, the event had more than 250 attendees.

The entire sum from ticket sales and individual donations from event attendees was to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. This fund provides important financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs of those affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.

“Everyone involved from the musicians to the volunteers and attendees, made this a truly memorable evening that will make a long-lasting positive impact on our community,” said Michael Elam, Board President of Manaʻo Radio.

The event featured musicians from the Manaʻo Radio family, including Gail Swanson, Steve Grimes, Dorothy Betz, The Hula Honeys, Steve Craig, Randall Rospond, and special guests Joe Cano and Vince Esquire. Artists shared their music and stories, creating an atmosphere of healing and hope, according to organizers.

Volunteers from Mana’o Radio. PC: Ely Spivack via Manaʻo Radio

“The outpouring of support for Maui has been incredibly humbling. HCF is honored to be a trusted partner and sends our wholehearted appreciation to the Manaʻo Radio team and to all those who contributed to make the evening such a success,” said Inger Tully, Director of Philanthropy for Maui County, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

The Maui Strong Fund, which has already granted $19.2 million to over 100 nonprofit partners on the ground, addresses various needs such as animal welfare, food and everyday supplies, shelter and lodging, mental health and grief counseling.

Manaʻo Radio extended thanks to event sponsors: Apo, Reck and Kusachi, Doorway into light, Lowenthal & Lowenthal, Maui Hands, Mediterranean Grill Food Truck, Outdoor Living, and Pono Pies.

For those who missed the event but wish to contribute to the ongoing recovery efforts, donations can be made directly to the HCF Maui Strong Fund by visiting: www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong