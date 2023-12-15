Maui Surf Forecast for December 16, 2023

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 10-14 10-14 10-14 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 5-8 5-8 4-7 4-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:38 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 05:34 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:48 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The slowly veering moderate size, medium period northerly swell that initiated today's north-facing shore High surf Advisory (HSA) is slowly declining and will continue to do so this weekend. On its heels will be a north northeast swell originating from a gale low located around 1,100 miles northeast of the islands and it is scheduled to arrive Sunday. Its passage will likely lift surf back up to HSA levels along better exposed northeast to east-facing shores from late Sunday through the middle of next week. In complicating matters further, a small, medium period northwest swell will move in from Monday through the middle of next week along with a moderate size reinforcing northwest swell arriving late next week that will likely provide a boost to north and west-facing shore surf. Per recent observations, east wind wave/short period chop has kept east-facing shore surf chaotic but just below advisory levels. As winds stay at high end moderate to fresh magnitudes, expect these rough and messy eastern exposure conditions to persist this weekend. South shore surf will remain very small through the weekend. A small boost is possible through next week with the passage of background longer period south to southwest swells.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.