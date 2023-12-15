Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 16, 2023

December 15, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
10-14
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
5-8
5-8
4-7
4-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:38 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 05:34 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 12:48 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The slowly veering moderate size, medium period northerly swell that initiated today's north-facing shore High surf Advisory (HSA) is slowly declining and will continue to do so this weekend. On its heels will be a north northeast swell originating from a gale low located around 1,100 miles northeast of the islands and it is scheduled to arrive Sunday. Its passage will likely lift surf back up to HSA levels along better exposed northeast to east-facing shores from late Sunday through the middle of next week. In complicating matters further, a small, medium period northwest swell will move in from Monday through the middle of next week along with a moderate size reinforcing northwest swell arriving late next week that will likely provide a boost to north and west-facing shore surf. Per recent observations, east wind wave/short period chop has kept east-facing shore surf chaotic but just below advisory levels. As winds stay at high end moderate to fresh magnitudes, expect these rough and messy eastern exposure conditions to persist this weekend. South shore surf will remain very small through the weekend. A small boost is possible through next week with the passage of background longer period south to southwest swells. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
