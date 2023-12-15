Sen. McKelvey to host Town Hall in West Maui, Dec. 19

December 15, 2023, 8:05 AM HST
* Updated December 15, 8:06 AM
Foreground image: Sen. Angus McKelvey. Background image: Senate Chamber. File photo PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate.

State Senator Angus McKelvey will host a Town Hall for West Maui residents on Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Attendees are invited to engage in discussion on the upcoming 2024 Legislative Session and express public comment on bill suggestions.

Sen. McKelvey represents District 6, which includes West Maui, Māʻalaea, Waikapū and South Maui. He will host a Town Hall for South Maui residents at a later date.

