Haʻikū Community Association hosts year-end meeting, Dec. 20

The Haʻikū Community Association hosts a Holiday Pizza Party for its year-end meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Haʻikū Community Center.

Pizza is donated by Flatbread Pizza in Pāʻia. Other holiday treats will be offered and attendees are asked to celebrate the holiday season by bringing non-perishable food donations for Maui Food Bank.

“What’s up with Upcountry Water” is the focus of the meeting. Meeting agenda presentations will include:

Dr. Christopher Schuler of UH Mānoa Water Resources Research Center, will report on water quality testing the University of Hawaiʻi has been conducting at homes in in the Haʻikū and Upcountry area.

County Department of Water Supply Director John Stupplebeen will speak to County plans to better manage Upcountry water shortages and the reliability of Haʻikū’s water supply.

Joyclynn Costa, giving updates on Aha Moku Council Hamakualoa activities

The meeting agenda to also include updates on Haʻikū Community Association projects and activities, including information on the distribution of HCA Fire Funds. Local state and county lawmakers have been invited to attend.

For information about HCA activities go to https://www.haikumaui.org/.