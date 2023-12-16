Maui Activities

Holiday Marketplace and Tree Lighting Ceremony at Grand Wailea, Dec. 17

December 16, 2023, 7:00 AM HST
PC: Grand Wailea

Grand Wailea holds a special Holiday Marketplace and Tree Lighting Ceremony this Sunday, Dec. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. 

The evening kicks off with a Holiday Marketplace in the main lobby, featuring last-minute gifts made on Maui by more than 30 local vendors.

The resort welcomes all to stop by and watch a special Tree Lighting Ceremony along the front drive. The event starts at 6 p.m. with live entertainment. Opening remarks will commence the countdown of the official lighting around 7 p.m.

The evening also features opportunities to give back to the Maui community, including a Giving Tree. Kamaʻāina discounts will be available on food items from the menus of the resort’s dining outlets and retail shops, with a portion of proceeds to benefit the Maui Food Bank.

Grand Wailea will also host an intimate sunset performance and evening of music for all ages on Friday, Dec. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. The festivities will begin with music by Hawaiian reggae band Inna Vision, followed by a special performance from “The Voice” contestant Jason Arcilla of Maui, as well as fellow contestant Kaylee Shimizu of Oʻahu. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.grandwailea.com/events.

