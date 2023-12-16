Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 17, 2023

December 16, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6





South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8








TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 12:48 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:48 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 10:23 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 06:23 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 01:52 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 05:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough conditions will continue along north and east facing shores due to breezy northeast winds and a mix of north to northeast wind and ground swell driving surf well above normal for east facing shores. The trend will persist through early next week as a large northeast swell arrives Monday, which could drive east facing shores to the warning level. A downward trend is then expected Tuesday through midweek. A small, long-period southwest swell is expected to fill in Monday through Tuesday, then persist through midweek. A long-period northwest swell will lead to the surf trending upward along exposed north and west facing shores late next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments