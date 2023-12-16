Maui Surf Forecast for December 17, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Rough conditions will continue along north and east facing shores due to breezy northeast winds and a mix of north to northeast wind and ground swell driving surf well above normal for east facing shores. The trend will persist through early next week as a large northeast swell arrives Monday, which could drive east facing shores to the warning level. A downward trend is then expected Tuesday through midweek. A small, long-period southwest swell is expected to fill in Monday through Tuesday, then persist through midweek. A long-period northwest swell will lead to the surf trending upward along exposed north and west facing shores late next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com