Maui Surf Forecast for December 17, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:48 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:48 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 10:23 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 06:23 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 01:52 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 05:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough conditions will continue along north and east facing shores due to breezy northeast winds and a mix of north to northeast wind and ground swell driving surf well above normal for east facing shores. The trend will persist through early next week as a large northeast swell arrives Monday, which could drive east facing shores to the warning level. A downward trend is then expected Tuesday through midweek. A small, long-period southwest swell is expected to fill in Monday through Tuesday, then persist through midweek. A long-period northwest swell will lead to the surf trending upward along exposed north and west facing shores late next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.