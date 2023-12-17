Maui Surf Forecast for December 18, 2023

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 8-12 7-10 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 10-14 14-18 12-16

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:13 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 07:12 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 02:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:56 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, long-period northeast swell arriving from a broad gale centered around 1600 nm northeast of the state will support warning level surf for east facing shores through Monday. Exposed north facing shores will also see an increase Monday as the northeast swell fills in. A small long period south swell will build into the region with a slight bump in south shore surf activity lasting into Tuesday.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated through Wednesday as medium to long period northwest swell energy moves through the region. The next larger northwest swell builds in near High Surf Advisory levels for north facing shores from Thursday to Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.