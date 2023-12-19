400 Lahaina Intermediate kids receive new sweatshirts from donor



















Children at Lahaina Intermediate School were surprised with custom hooded sweatshirts on Monday. The donor wished to stay anonymous, but was grateful for the opportunity to provide the kids with this special gift, according to members of the Lahaina Intermediate PTSA.

The sweatshirt giveaway kicks off a week of fun gifts and treats for the students at Lahaina Intermediate School, and is meant to bring joy to the student body, of which 75% were displaced following the Lahaina wildfires.

“The PTSA is overjoyed at this very generous donation and is focused on providing the children of Lahaina Intermediate with as much support as we can this year,” said Stefanie Hegrenes, who leads the PTSA and has two children at the school. “There were so many big smiles this morning, it was beautiful to see,” she said.