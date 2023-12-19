Brush fire forces closure of Maui Veterans Highway near Maui Raceway Park

A brush fire has forced the closure of Maui Veterans Highway from the intersection of Hansen Road to North Kīhei Road. The closure went into effect at 1:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

The closure is due to a brush fire that was reported on the Kīhei side of Maui Veterans Highway, in the area of Maui Raceway Park.

The road closure may affect access to the following areas:

Kelia Pond

Central Maui Baseyard

Maui Humane Society

Hawaiian Cement

Mehameha Loop