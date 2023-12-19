Maui News

Brush fire forces closure of Maui Veterans Highway near Maui Raceway Park

December 19, 2023, 2:23 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A brush fire has forced the closure of Maui Veterans Highway from the intersection of Hansen Road to North Kīhei Road. The closure went into effect at 1:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

The closure is due to a brush fire that was reported on the Kīhei side of Maui Veterans Highway, in the area of Maui Raceway Park. 

The road closure may affect access to the following areas:

  • Kelia Pond
  • Central Maui Baseyard
  • Maui Humane Society
  • Hawaiian Cement
  • Mehameha Loop

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments