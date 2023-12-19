Maui News
Brush fire forces closure of Maui Veterans Highway near Maui Raceway Park
A brush fire has forced the closure of Maui Veterans Highway from the intersection of Hansen Road to North Kīhei Road. The closure went into effect at 1:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
The closure is due to a brush fire that was reported on the Kīhei side of Maui Veterans Highway, in the area of Maui Raceway Park.
The road closure may affect access to the following areas:
- Kelia Pond
- Central Maui Baseyard
- Maui Humane Society
- Hawaiian Cement
- Mehameha Loop
