Fire along Maui Veterans Highway burns an estimated four acres

Maui Veterans Highway fire. (12.19.23) PC: Maui Fire Department

An estimated four acres of brush burned in an afternoon fire along the Maui Veterans Highway west of the Maui Raceway Park between Kahului and Kīhei on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the alarm at 1:33 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2023. Firefighters arrived on scene to find brush burning on the Kahului-bound side of the highway.

Maui police implemented a closure of the highway in both directions until the highway side of the fire line was secured. At around 6 p.m., crews remained on scene to continue mop-up operations.

Maui fire officials say two homeless individuals were evacuated from the immediate area during the incident.

The blaze was brought under control at 3:35 p.m. and no damages were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Responding units included: Engine 10, Tanker 10, Hazmat 10, Engine 6, Engine 14, Tanker 14,

Air 1, a battalion chief, plus a dozer and two tankers from Mahi Pono to assist with mop up and securing fire lines.

Fire officials say weather on scene was mostly sunny with trade winds blowing at 20 mph.