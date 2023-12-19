Maui Surf Forecast for December 20, 2023

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 4-6 3-5 West Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 03:34 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 09:50 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 02:03 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Cloudy. Frequent showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 08:47 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 04:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The large northeast swell continues on a slow and steady decline. However, the swell remains elevated enough (along with the trades) to warrant extending the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores through tonight. East shore surf is expected to then fall below advisory level Wednesday morning. A small, medium- period northwest swell will keep surf elevated, but below advisory level for north and west facing shores through Thursday. A larger northwest swell is scheduled to arrive late Thursday and will likely increase surf to HSA levels for north and west shores as it peaks early Friday. A series of very small, medium to long-period south to southwest swells will keep south shore surf from going completely flat this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.