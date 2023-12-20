James Campbell Company announces appointment of Kevin Penn as CEO

Kevin Penn

James Campbell Company LLC, a $5.3 billion, nationally diversified real estate company based in Hawaiʻi, announced the appointment of Kevin Penn as the company’s new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 8, 2024.

With more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in real estate and business strategy, he most recently served as the chief of business operations for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“With a diverse background that spans nearly three decades, we are confident in Kevin’s vision and ability to lead James Campbell Company during a time of extraordinary opportunity for the organization,” said Liz Holland, James Campbell Company’s board chair. “We are pleased to welcome Kevin as chief executive officer and we look forward to working with him to further diversify and grow the company’s national real estate portfolio including our Hawaiʻi assets and development opportunities.”

As the chief of business operations for the USOPC, Penn was responsible for leading and developing the strategic plan and long-term planning efforts for the USOPC, setting the path for the organization through the 2028 Summer Games to be held in Los Angeles, CA. During the challenges of the pandemic, he was instrumental in securing an investment grade rating and private placement bond, creating financial security for Team USA and stability for the 5,000 Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls.

Prior to the USOPC, Penn spent nearly two decades at Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW), a publicly traded real estate investment trust with 28.5 million square feet of high-quality office space, where he held a variety of positions, ultimately serving as the chief strategy and administration officer, senior vice president, responsible for the company’s strategic plan including its market and portfolio diversification.

ʻPenn, who graduated from Punahou School, commented, “It’s an honor and privilege to be selected to serve as the next steward of James Campbell Company, a well-diversified organization that has remained committed to its Hawaiʻi roots and the community. I am excited to lead the organization into the future while honoring its important legacy. I also look forward to returning home to Hawaiʻi to be close to family.”

With a longstanding commitment to civic engagement and community service, Penn has served as vice-chair on the Colorado Springs Tourism Bureau; board of trustees and executive committee, Colorado Springs School; chair and board member, North Carolina Triangle District Council, Urban Land Institute; and chair, North Carolina Leukemia Lymphoma Society. He received his master of business administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, and his bachelor’s degree in English from Boston University.

Penn succeeds Donald E. Huffner, Jr. whose last day at the company will be Dec. 31, 2023.