Smoke is visible from live fire training near Kahului Airport

December 21, 2023, 10:01 AM HST
Live fire training at Kahului Airport. (12.21.23) Maui Now photo

Firefighters with the state’s Airport Rescue Fire Fighters are conducting live fire training today near Kahului Airport from 9:30 to 10 a.m. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises that smoke is visible near the airport.

