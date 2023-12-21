Maui News
Smoke is visible from live fire training near Kahului Airport
Firefighters with the state’s Airport Rescue Fire Fighters are conducting live fire training today near Kahului Airport from 9:30 to 10 a.m. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises that smoke is visible near the airport.
