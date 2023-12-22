Disaster Recovery Center and Helpline closed Christmas Day, New Year’s Day

Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Wendy Osher (12.6.23)

FEMA will pause operations at the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center on Maui and the FEMA Helpline on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Below are the operational hours and location of the recovery center:

Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium

1840 Honoapi‘ilani Highway

Lahaina, Hawai‘i 96761

Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday; closed Sundays

Reduced hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18, 19, 20, 27

Closed: Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

The FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 will reduce their hours as follows:

Regular hours: 2 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week

Reduced hours: 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24, 31

Closed: Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Survivors do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help. You can update your information at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline operators speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.