Maui News

County of Maui announces holiday schedule

December 23, 2023, 7:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: FILE County of Maui

In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, County of Maui offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Other county closures Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 include the following facilities:

  • All County of Maui swimming pools and open gym programs
  • Hāna, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi landfills 
  • Modified holiday schedule for certain Maui refuse and recycling locations: Central Maui Landfill and EKO Compost Greenwaste are open 6 a.m. to noon Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Olowalu Recycling is closed Christmas Day and open from 8 a.m. to noon New Year’s Day. 

Regular business hours for county offices and services will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

However, some services will continue through the holidays, including the following:

  • The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged. 
  • The Maui Bus will be operating its regular schedule through the holidays.

For information on regular pool hours, please visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website, Parks & Recreation | Maui County, HI – Official Website, or call 808-270-7230. 

For more information about The Maui Bus, please visit the Transportation website, Department of Transportation | Maui County, HI – Official Website, or call 808-270-7511.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about recycling and waste disposal, please visit the Solid Waste Division website, Solid Waste Division | Maui County, HI – Official Website, or call 808-270-7875.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments