County of Maui announces holiday schedule

In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, County of Maui offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Other county closures Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 include the following facilities:

All County of Maui swimming pools and open gym programs

Hāna, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi landfills

Modified holiday schedule for certain Maui refuse and recycling locations: Central Maui Landfill and EKO Compost Greenwaste are open 6 a.m. to noon Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Olowalu Recycling is closed Christmas Day and open from 8 a.m. to noon New Year’s Day.

Regular business hours for county offices and services will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

However, some services will continue through the holidays, including the following:

The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged.

The Maui Bus will be operating its regular schedule through the holidays.

For information on regular pool hours, please visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website, Parks & Recreation | Maui County, HI – Official Website, or call 808-270-7230.

For more information about The Maui Bus, please visit the Transportation website, Department of Transportation | Maui County, HI – Official Website, or call 808-270-7511.

For more information about recycling and waste disposal, please visit the Solid Waste Division website, Solid Waste Division | Maui County, HI – Official Website, or call 808-270-7875.