Hawaiʻi State Public Library System launches mobile app

While a legal dispute between the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System’s vendor SirsiDynix and that company’s third-party vendor, Solus continues, HSPLS has been able to enable a mobile app solution to provide basic virtual services to patrons.

The app can be found by searching “Libraries Hawaii” in the mobile app store or stop by a nearby public library for assistance. HSPLS is relaunching its original app, and app provider ChiliFresh is working with the HSPLS to add features that patrons have grown to love – like being able to provide access to multiple library accounts.

The “Libraries Hawaii” app by ChiliFresh provides these basic services:

Use in place of your physical library card

Check account information such as items borrowed, due dates and fines

Browse the HSPLS catalog

Scan a barcode from a book, DVD or CD title to check availability in HSPLS’ catalog

View a list of checked out items and renew items

View a list of reserved items and place or cancel holds

View Library Hours

Renew and scan items

Ebooks and audiobooks may still be checked out using the Libby application.

“We truly appreciate the patience of our library patrons, and we look forward to continuing to improve our app access to better serve everyone,” said Stacey A. Aldrich, State Librarian.