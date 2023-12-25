Maui News

Local retail store KaiAloha Supply donates to children on Maui and Oʻahu

December 25, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
  • Kahākūkahi Foundation hosted their regular Ocean Clinic on Dec. 17 where they gathered all toy donations from the community to distribute to the children who attended their beach cleanup and water activities for the day. (Candace Faust/KaiAloha Supply)
  • The team at Waikīkī shopped at Target for 30 kids at Parents and Children Together located in O’ahu. (Megan Hogan/KaiAloha Supply)
  • The store manager at Wailea shopped for 22 kids at Nāpili Kai Foundation. They received our gifts at their Christmas show on Dec. 19. (Photo courtesy of Kathy Holoaumoku Ralar)
  • With current store locations in Whalers Village, Wailea and Waikīkī, KaiAloha wanted to give gifts to children on both Maui and O’ahu. (Megan Hogan/KaiAloha Supply)
  • The Whalers Village team shopped at Walmart for 60 kids at Kahakukahi Foundation. They filled two carts to the brim! (Nalani Wilsey/KaiAloha Supply)

Despite losing two stores to the Lahaina fires, local clothing brand KaiAloha Supply, continues outreach in the community.

This holiday season, they have donated toys to more than 100 kids ranging from newborns to 18-year-olds at Parents and Children Together Maui and Oʻahu, Kahākūkahi Foundation
and Nāpili Kai Foundation.

“I am so proud to be a partner of KaiAloha Supply. It’s been a tragic loss, not only for myself, but for my Lahaina community and other areas in Maui. To share some Aloha to many families and children here on Maui is incredible and very heartwarming,” Candace Faust, a partner at KaiAloha Supply said.

After positive response from reaching out to child-based nonprofit organizations on island, KaiAloha Supply’s leadership team shopped at Walmart and Target to buy items such as educational toys, dolls, arts and crafts, sports equipment (football, basketball, goggles and floaties), reusable water bottles, wallets and stuffed animals.

In place of regular gift bags and wrapping paper, KaiAloha Supply packaged the presents using their reusable mele canvas bag.

“The children of Kahākūkahi loved all the gift bags provided for Christmas for them. A few moms were even in tears with joy and relief. The kids were just stoked,” said Shawneen Schweitzer with the Kahākūkahi Foundation.

“This is a wonderful surprise for the keiki. Sincerest thanks for selecting the Nāpili Kai Foundation as a recipient for the Holiday Toy Drive. As you know, families on Maui’s west side have endured the devastating effects of the Aug. 8 wildfires, and this donation will be a most welcomed event,” said Janice Studwell with the Nāpili Kai Foundation.

Today, KaiAloha Supply is still working on building back as they complete the process of opening three new stores: Kīhei Kalama Village and Cannery Mall on the island of Maui and Ala Moana Center on the island of O’ahu.

They are continuing their efforts to send money to families in need of financial assistance through their Maui Strong Fund campaign that launched in August.

KaiAloha Supply is a local clothing brand based on Maui. Their mission is to provide apparel for those who love and protect the ocean while supporting environmental organizations on island through apparel and monetary donations.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

