Local retail store KaiAloha Supply donates to children on Maui and Oʻahu































Despite losing two stores to the Lahaina fires, local clothing brand KaiAloha Supply, continues outreach in the community.

This holiday season, they have donated toys to more than 100 kids ranging from newborns to 18-year-olds at Parents and Children Together Maui and Oʻahu, Kahākūkahi Foundation

and Nāpili Kai Foundation.

“I am so proud to be a partner of KaiAloha Supply. It’s been a tragic loss, not only for myself, but for my Lahaina community and other areas in Maui. To share some Aloha to many families and children here on Maui is incredible and very heartwarming,” Candace Faust, a partner at KaiAloha Supply said.

After positive response from reaching out to child-based nonprofit organizations on island, KaiAloha Supply’s leadership team shopped at Walmart and Target to buy items such as educational toys, dolls, arts and crafts, sports equipment (football, basketball, goggles and floaties), reusable water bottles, wallets and stuffed animals.

In place of regular gift bags and wrapping paper, KaiAloha Supply packaged the presents using their reusable mele canvas bag.

“The children of Kahākūkahi loved all the gift bags provided for Christmas for them. A few moms were even in tears with joy and relief. The kids were just stoked,” said Shawneen Schweitzer with the Kahākūkahi Foundation.

“This is a wonderful surprise for the keiki. Sincerest thanks for selecting the Nāpili Kai Foundation as a recipient for the Holiday Toy Drive. As you know, families on Maui’s west side have endured the devastating effects of the Aug. 8 wildfires, and this donation will be a most welcomed event,” said Janice Studwell with the Nāpili Kai Foundation.

Today, KaiAloha Supply is still working on building back as they complete the process of opening three new stores: Kīhei Kalama Village and Cannery Mall on the island of Maui and Ala Moana Center on the island of O’ahu.

They are continuing their efforts to send money to families in need of financial assistance through their Maui Strong Fund campaign that launched in August.

KaiAloha Supply is a local clothing brand based on Maui. Their mission is to provide apparel for those who love and protect the ocean while supporting environmental organizations on island through apparel and monetary donations.