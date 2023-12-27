Annual deadline for Maui real property tax exemptions Jan. 2, 2024

The 2024 filing deadline for numerous real property tax exemption claims and applications this year is Jan. 2, 2024, due to County of Maui offices being closed for New Year’s Day.

Tax relief programs affected by the deadline include the following exemptions: home, Kuleana Act, long-term rental, disabled veterans, taro and child care provider. Circuit Breaker, agricultural use and ʻāina kūpuna dedication claim forms are also due Jan. 2, 2024.

Mailed claim forms must be postmarked on or before Jan. 2, 2024.

An exception to the annual deadline is the longterm rental exemption claim form for wildfire survivors, which is due Jan. 31, 2024, or March 15, 2024.

Claim forms are being accepted in person during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, at the County of Maui Service Center, 110 ‘Alaʻihi St., Kahului. For claim forms, visit the “forms” tab on mauipropertytax.com.

Completed exemption claim forms can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Real Property Assessment Division, 110 ‘Alaʻihi St., Suite 110, Kahului, 96732.

Circuit Breaker claim forms can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Treasury Accounts Receivables and Tax Relief, 110 ‘Alaʻihi St., Suite 108, Kahului, 96732.

