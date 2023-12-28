AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices show subtle fluctuations in most areas

Gas prices show both upward and downward pressure in most of Hawaiʻi, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.68, which is one cent lower than last week. The national average gas price is $3.12, which is the same as last week.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.81 is one cent higher than last week, one cent higher than last month, and 24 cents lower than a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.20, which is three cents lower than last week, 11 cents lower than last month, and 22 cents lower than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.54, which is the same as last week, five cents lower than last month, and 44 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.79, which is one cent higher than last week, eight cents lower than last month, and 21 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

“With near record numbers of Hawaiʻi drivers during this year-end holiday period, gas prices show subtle fluctuations due to a change in demand,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “The good news is drivers in the Aloha State are still paying an average of 35 cents less than this time last year.”