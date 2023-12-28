Country singer Brett Young at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Feb. 4, 2024



















Brett Young brings his Caliville style of Country to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. With a string of seven No. 1 hits – In Case You Didn’t Know (8X platinum), Mercy (4X platinum), Sleep Without You (platinum) Like I Loved You (2X platinum), Here Tonight (platinum), Catch (platinum), and Lady (platinum) – and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country’s master over matters of the heart.

Young previously debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his gold-certified Ticket To LA., while his platinum self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over 5.5 billion global streams. Young was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship”(Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as “one of Country’s most consistent radio stars” (Rolling Stone).

Tickets: All General Admission (no seats provided) $59.50 ; $99.50 (*VIP); plus applicable fees. Prices increase the day of the show.

*VIP tickets include preferred standing area in front of the stage with exclusive access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms.

Tickets are on sale online only at MauiArts.org. There is a limit of eight tickets per buyer.