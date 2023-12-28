No tsunami expected after 4.4 earthquake off Kaʻū coast of Hawaii Island

PC: USGS

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a (preliminary 4.3) 4.4 magnitude earthquake reported at 3:17 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 off the Kaʻū coast of the Big Island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying there is no immediate threat of a tsunami, however some areas may have experienced shaking.

Officials with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say, “This earthquake appears to be the result of faulting on the offshore section of Kīlauea’s Southwest Rift Zone. While the earthquake was felt at Kīlauea’s summit, it did not cause any changes in seismicity or deformation.”

There were more than 90 “felt reports” within the first hour according to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” website.

The USGS reports the quake occurred at a depth of 12 km. Nearby locations include the following:

Pāhala, Hawaiʻi, 5.3 mi NW Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi, 41.4 mi NE Hilo, Hawaiʻi, 44.6 mi NNE Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi, 50.8 mi NW Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, 217.3 mi NW



