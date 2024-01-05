Maui News

71-year-old woman rescued after her vehicle takes plunge off Kahekili Highway

By Wendy Osher
 January 5, 2024, 4:57 PM HST
* Updated January 5, 5:13 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Rescue along Kahekili Highway (1.5.23) PC: Maui Fire Department.

A 71-year-old Maui woman and her dog are safe after the vehicle they were in plunged off the Kahekili Highway on Friday, fire officials said.

The incident was reported at 11:57 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2024 at 11000 Kahekili Highway, on the Waiheʻe side of Kahakuloa.

Crews responded to the report of a vehicle that left the roadway and went off a cliff. Fire department officials say the woman was trapped within the vehicle, which was hanging over a 200 foot drop off.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fire personnel used ropes to get to the woman and remove her from the vehicle, according to department reports. The highway was temporarily closed until 3 p.m. to allow personnel the ability to work safely.

Units responding to the scene included Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10 and a battalion chief.

The woman who was driving the vehicle when it went off the road, reported no injuries. Fire officials say she is a resident of Waiheʻe.

ADVERTISEMENT
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments