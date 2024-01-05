71-year-old woman rescued after her vehicle takes plunge off Kahekili Highway

Rescue along Kahekili Highway (1.5.23) PC: Maui Fire Department.

A 71-year-old Maui woman and her dog are safe after the vehicle they were in plunged off the Kahekili Highway on Friday, fire officials said.

The incident was reported at 11:57 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2024 at 11000 Kahekili Highway, on the Waiheʻe side of Kahakuloa.

Crews responded to the report of a vehicle that left the roadway and went off a cliff. Fire department officials say the woman was trapped within the vehicle, which was hanging over a 200 foot drop off.

Fire personnel used ropes to get to the woman and remove her from the vehicle, according to department reports. The highway was temporarily closed until 3 p.m. to allow personnel the ability to work safely.

Units responding to the scene included Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10 and a battalion chief.

The woman who was driving the vehicle when it went off the road, reported no injuries. Fire officials say she is a resident of Waiheʻe.