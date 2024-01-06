65-year-old Haʻikū woman reported missing

Michelle Kwik

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Michelle Kwik, 65, of Haʻikū. Kwik was reported missing by her family on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2024.

Kwik left her Haʻikū residence around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in her white 2008 Toyota Prius bearing Hawaiʻi license plate LDU967. Police say she may be experiencing a medical emergency, and her family is concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

Kwik is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing she was last seen wearing.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kwik, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report No. 24-000691.