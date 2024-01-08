UHMC seeking pre-nursing students

Pre-nursing. PC: UHMC

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is seeking Maui pre-nursing students for the Spring 2024 Kealahoʻimai TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) Prep Course.

This free, hybrid course will run for 10 weeks from Feb. 12 to April 25, and is sponsored by Hui No Ke Ola Pono.

It offers review of four knowledge areas tested on the TEAS, including reading, math, science and English/language usage. After passing the course, students will be required to take the TEAS by June 29, 2024, and their exam will be paid for.

Kealahoʻimai intends to offer more TEAS Prep Courses during summer of 2024 and fall of 2024.

Students can apply ONLINE.

To express their interest, students can submit their name, email address and phone number to [email protected]. They will be placed on a list and receive announcements when applications for these future cohorts open.