James Campbell Company donates $125,000 to Maui fire relief efforts

The James Campbell Company, a Hawai‘i-based and nationally diversified real estate company, announced today that it has donated $125,000 to support Maui fire relief efforts.

The funds have been allocated as follows:

$50,000 to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund

$25,000 to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s Kāko‘o Maui Fund

$25,000 to the Maui Food Bank

$25,000 to Maui United Way

The donations aim to provide critical aid to the people and businesses affected by the Maui wildfires.

The James Campbell Company chose to donate to the four organizations because of their proven track record of effectively supporting the immediate and ongoing needs of those directly on Maui, the company said in a press release.

The company’s connection to Maui dates to the 1800s when James Campbell became a founding partner of the Pioneer Mill Company and married Lahaina-born Abigail Kuaihelani Maipinepine. To learn more about James Campbell Company, visit www.jamescampbell.com.