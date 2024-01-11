Maui News

AAA Hawaiʻi: Kahului gas increases 5 cents per gallon from previous week

January 11, 2024
Gas prices moved in opposite directions or held steady over the past week in various areas of Hawaiʻi, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.68, a cent higher than last week. The national average gas price is $3.10, a cent lower than last week.

In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular is $4.81, which is five cents higher than last week, but 21 cents lower than a year ago.

Around the island chain, Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.20, the same as last week; itʻs $4.53 in Honolulu (also the same as last week); and $4.78 in Hilo, a cent lower than last week.

“Oil prices continue to hover in the $70 to $80 per barrel range, and so far this year are not having a significant impact on prices at the pump,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

AAA members can take advantage of discounted gas prices at participating Shell gas stations by joining the Shell Fuel Rewards program.

