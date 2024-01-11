Cambra to lead Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council of kupuna clubs for 2024
Margaret Cambra was sworn in on Wednesday as president of the Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council of kupuna clubs for 2024 by Judge Bevanne Bowers at the nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity.
At the council’s first meeting of the year, Bowers also installed Vice President David Yanagisako, Secretary Edwina Wilson-Snyder and Treasurer Karolyn Mossman, who was traveling. Don Snyder stood in for her.
The council includes the officers of more than 50 kupuna clubs countywide and seeks to enhance the quality of life for seniors through education, companionship and better health. About 30 officers of kupuna clubs attended the meeting.
The meeting was the first for new council coordinator Rosemelynda Leano.
For more information, call 808-243-4313.