Cambra to lead Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council of kupuna clubs for 2024

Margaret Cambra was sworn in on Wednesday as president of the Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council of kupuna clubs for 2024 by Judge Bevanne Bowers at the nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity.

The Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council and Maui Economic Opportunity Planning & Coordinating Council staff. L-R: Flor Andrion, MEO P&CC specialist; Rosemelynda Leano, MEO P&CC coordinator; Don Snyder, who stood in for Treasurer Don Snyder; Edwina Wilson-Snyder, P&CC secretary; David Yanagisako, P&CC vice president; Margaret Cambra, P&CC president; Judge Bevanne Bowers, installing officer; Cassi Yamashita, MEO Community Services director; and Lorna Tagorda, MEO P&CC specialist.

At the council’s first meeting of the year, Bowers also installed Vice President David Yanagisako, Secretary Edwina Wilson-Snyder and Treasurer Karolyn Mossman, who was traveling. Don Snyder stood in for her.

The council includes the officers of more than 50 kupuna clubs countywide and seeks to enhance the quality of life for seniors through education, companionship and better health. About 30 officers of kupuna clubs attended the meeting.

The meeting was the first for new council coordinator Rosemelynda Leano.

For more information, call 808-243-4313.