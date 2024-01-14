Fire at Kāʻanapali Villas resort results in $3M damage

An early morning structure fire at the Maui Kāʻanapali Villas on Saturday caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to the 1,100 square foot mechanical room, and $2.5 million in damage to its contents.

The fire was reported at 12:59 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2024.

Crews arrived to find fire within a mechanical service room at the resort. Hose lines were extended to quickly bring the fire under control and crews worked on overhaul and checking for extension of the fire into the main structure.

The fire was brought under control at 1:34 a.m., extinguished at approximately 4:30 a.m., and crews left the scene at 4:56 a.m.

No one was injured or displaced, but there was a power outage in the multistory hotel, fed by equipment in the mechanical room.

Responding units included: Engine 3, Ladder 3, Engine 11, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

The cause of the fire is undetermined

