Increase in showers for Maui and the Big Island; Maui Flood Advisory until 8:30 a.m.

Enhanced radar (1.16.24) PC: NOAA/NWS.

Flood Advisory for Maui until 8:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 8:30 a.m.

At 621 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over West Maui the Maui Central Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Māʻalaea, Puʻunēnē, Waikapū, Wailuku, Waiehu, Pukalani, Hāliʻimaile, Pāʻia, Wailea, Waiheʻe, Kēōkea, Kula, Makawao, Olowalu, Paʻuwela, ʻUlupalakua and Haʻikū- Paʻuwela.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

The National Weather Service reports that an approaching front will produce breezy and gusty southwest winds today, along with bringing an increase in showers, especially for Maui County and the Big Island. The front will pass over Kauaʻi tonight and weaken and dissipate near Oʻahu on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Yet another slowly approaching cold front is expected early next week.