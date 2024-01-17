Hawaiʻi Department of Health issues voluntary recall alert for Makana brownies

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a voluntary recall by Big Island Candies of its 10 oz. Makana Brownie Assortment Box, because it may contain peanut allergens not listed on the label.

Approximately 120 boxes were sold at the Big Island Candies Ala Moana retail store from Dec. 13-21, 2023. The recalled product can be identified by the PLU batch code sticker RFFIC 326760, located on the back of the box in the upper right corner. No other Big Island Candies products are affected by this recall.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to peanuts may include skin reactions such as hives or swelling, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, runny nose, digestive issues such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and/or vomiting, and/or signs of asthma such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Peanut allergies can also cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color and/or dizziness or fainting.

A consumer with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts should notify their health care provider if the recalled product has been consumed. If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (i.e., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number, as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

This recall was initiated as a result of information received by a consumer that experienced an adverse reaction. However, to date there have been no additional reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product.

The DOH Food and Drug Branch advises consumers to check the product PLU batch code sticker and return it to a Big Island Candies retail store for a full refund or replacement.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product may contact Big Island Candies at 1-800-935-5510 x283 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. HST, Monday through Friday) or email [email protected] at any time, or visit www.bigislandcandies.com for additional information.