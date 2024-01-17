Maui Flood Advisory extended to 2 a.m., Wind Warning until 6 p.m. at Haleakalā

Enhanced radar, Maui County. PC: (1.17.24) NOAA/NWS

Maui Flood Advisory extended to 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Advisory for the islands of Maui and Kahoʻolawe until 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

At 11:34 p.m., radar showed moderate to locally heavy rain over the West Maui mountains and along the southern slopes of Haleakalā. The heaviest rain falling from Kīhei south of a line from Kīhei to Kula. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour.

At 10:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, radar showed moderate to locally heavy rain over West Maui, the Maui Central Valley and the southern slopes of Haleakalā. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kula, Pukalani, Kēōkea, Puʻunēnē, Makawao, Hāliʻimaile, Māʻalaea, Wailea, Pāʻia, Waikapū, ʻUlupalakua, Wailuku, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Mākena, Paʻuwela, Waiehu and Waiheʻe.

As a precaution, the public is asked to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

A Flood Watch is also in effect until 4 a.m., Jan. 17, 2024.

High Wind Warning until 6 p.m.; 60 mph winds expected at Haleakalā

The National Weather Service has also issued a High Wind Warning in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the highest summits of the Big Island, and Haleakalā on Maui.

On the Big Island summits, southwest winds will increase to 55 to 75 mph with higher gusts.

On the high summit of Haleakalā on Maui, southwest winds increasing to 50 to 60 mph with higher gusts.

Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous. The public is advised to postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve.