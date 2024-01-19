Central Pacific Bank’s Meals 4 Maui program raises $25,000 to feed Maui residents

Chef Hui Director of Operations & Events Mariah Gergen (from left), CPB EVP & CMO Brandt Farias, and Chef Hui Culinary Project Assistant Rayce Kam met for the ceremonial check presentation at Central Pacific Plaza in Downtown Honolulu. Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank in collaboration with Chef Hui, announced the results of its Meals 4 Maui fundraising campaign, that provided locally sourced nutritious meals to residents impacted by the Maui wildfires, while supporting local small businesses and farmers.

Under the partnership, the public donated $11,841, while CPB matched that amount and more, bringing the grand total to $25,000.

The funds provided 2,150 meals to the Maui community between Nov. 15 through Dec. 15, 2023, which included 250 Thanksgiving meals to registered Lahaina families within the burn zone, 600 meals to families and keiki at a Keiki Christmas Bash, and 1,300 meals to school students.

“CPB is committed to making a positive difference in people’s lives and we are happy to sponsor the Meals 4 Maui program and help spread warmth to people during the holiday season,” said CPB President and CEO Arnold Martines. “The holidays weren’t the same this year for many on Maui and the money raised helped provide food for our friends and neighbors on the Valley Isle who are continually in our thoughts and prayers.”

“We are so grateful to the community for donating to the Meals 4 Maui cause that helps provide food for families in need, while also supporting the restaurant community and local farmers, all of whom are vital to the state’s economy,” said Co-Founder Amanda Corby Noguchi, Chef Hui. “We truly thank Central Pacific Bank for spearheading this effort and donating the funds to make a meaningful impact for people on Maui.”

“As a chef dedicated to serving our Lahaina wildfire displaced community, the opportunity to provide holiday meals was truly heartening. With the invaluable support of Chef Hui and the team at Central Pacific Bank, we truly showed how the power of community collaboration can shine,” said Chef Brian Etheredge, Tails Up Maui.

People helped the cause by donating to Meals 4 Maui at any Central Pacific Bank branch or online. 100% of the money collected went directly to Chef Hui, a coalition of local chefs and food service providers, who prepared holiday meals by locally owned and operated Maui restaurants and chefs. The donation actually supports three communities on Maui – local farmers, local restaurants, and displaced residents – meaning it helps to keep people fed and keeps farmers farming and chefs cooking.

The CPB Lahaina Branch is open with full services for the community and is located in the Lahaina Gateway at 355 Keawe Street, Suite 401 on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30-6 p.m. The ATM is available 24/7.