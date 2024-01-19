Ritual Integrative Wellness at Maui Mall Village holds grand opening, Jan. 20, 2024

PC: Ritual Integrative Wellness

Ritual Integrative Wellness, a new small business merchant at the Maui Mall Village, is inviting the community to enjoy free classes during its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The wellness studio is offering free 30-minute yoga and Pilates Reformer classes to those who sign up online in advance. To reserve a spot, visit www.ritualwellnessmaui.com/schedule.

Maui Mall Village welcomed Ritual Integrative Wellness to the center in December. The wellness studio offers yoga and Pilates classes for participants of all levels of experience. The studio also retails movement-related merchandise.

Ritual Integrative Wellness is located near center court at Maui Mall Village.

“Maui Mall Village is delighted to welcome Ritual Integrative Wellness to the ʻohana, with its core focus on the critical link between physical vitality and spiritual rejuvenation,” said Maui Mall Village Property Manager, James Cashman of JLL. “As we launch into this new year, we eagerly anticipate that many in our community will take advantage of the special opportunity that this one-of-a-kind wellness studio brings to Maui Mall Village.

Ritual Integrative Wellness owner, Kellie OʻRourke, is a yoga and Pilates-certified instructor who lives and teaches on Maui. O’Rourke holds a Pilates Mat teacher certification, as well as Reformer Level 1 and Reformer Level 2 certifications. She also has a comprehensive Pilates Apparatus certification through Peak Pilates. O’Rourke is known to blend functional, traditional and non-traditional movements into her classes.

“We hope that community members will give our free yoga and Pilates classes a try during our grand opening on Saturday,” said O’Rourke. “No matter what level of experience you have in movement, we welcome you to be empowered and inspired at Ritual Integrative Wellness at Maui Mall Village.”

Visit www.ritualwellnessmaui.com for more information about Ritual Integrative Wellness.