MEO Head Start preschool applications available Feb. 1, 2024

MEO Head Start Makawao center enjoyed the experience of “hands-on” pumpkin carving on Halloween 2023. Lead Teacher Jennifer McGurn supported the carving process while the keiki assisted with cleaning out the pumpkins. MEO Head Start will begin accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year on Feb. 1.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start, which offers preschool at no cost to qualifying families, will begin accepting applications Thursday, Feb. 1, for the 2024-2025 school year, which begins in August.

Head Start is a federally funded program that provides comprehensive early childhood education services to families that meet federal poverty income guidelines and selection criteria.

To enroll, children must be 3 years old by July 31, 2024. As part of the application process, parents or legal guardians need to provide the child’s birth certificate and income verification, preferably 2023 income tax returns or 2023 W-2 forms.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Security Income or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program documents also may be needed from applicants receiving these services.

MEO Head Start offers services on Maui and Moloka‘i. Sites include:

Haʻikū – located next to Haʻikū Elementary School.

Kahului – located within Luana Gardens.

Kīhei – located on campus at Kīhei Elementary School.

Lahaina – located next to Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School.

Makawao – located below the Eddie Tam Memorial Center.

Wailuku B – located on campus at Wailuku Elementary School.

Wailuku A – located within Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center.

UHMC – located on campus at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

Kaunakakai – located at the MEO Moloka‘i Branch.

The Lahaina center, which was closed after the August wildfires, experienced minor damage and is expected to reopen later this month, following extensive health and safety testing, repairs and renovations.

MEO Head Start is funded to serve a total of 180 children with 20 keiki per classroom.

After Feb. 1, applications may be completed online at meoinc.org (go to the “Quick Links” section).

For more information, contact the MEO Head Start office at 808-249-2988. Office hours are 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, except on federal and state holidays.