Hawaiian Airlines boosts summer schedule

Hawaiian Airlines. PC: photo file by Wendy Osher

Hawaiian Airlines is increasing flights for the summer travel season between Honolulu and Austin, Boston, Las Vegas and Pago Pago. The airline will also add a fourth daily flight between HNL and Los Angeles from May 24 through Sept. 2.

“Travelers will enjoy more options and convenient schedules as they plan their summer travel to and from the islands,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines in a news release. “This is also the first year we will offer a fourth daily HNL-LAX flight, which reflects the strong demand for our brand in Southern California.”



Hawaiian will operate the routes with an Airbus A330 aircraft, in addition to featuring its flagship Boeing 787-9 on select flights between LAX and HNL.

Summer service additions include:

Austin : Add one weekly flight on Fridays (totaling four flights weekly) | May 24–Aug. 2

: Add one weekly flight on Fridays (totaling four flights weekly) | May 24–Aug. 2 Boston : Add one weekly flight on Thursdays (totaling five flights weekly) | May 23–Aug. 1

: Add one weekly flight on Thursdays (totaling five flights weekly) | May 23–Aug. 1 Las Vegas (HA5/6): Increase to daily service (up from four flights weekly and totaling three daily flights) | May 24–July 28.

(HA5/6): Increase to daily service (up from four flights weekly and totaling three daily flights) | May 24–July 28. Los Angeles : Add a fourth daily flight | May 24–Sept. 2.

: Add a fourth daily flight | May 24–Sept. 2. Pago Pago: Add one weekly flight on Wednesdays (totaling three flights weekly) | May 22–Sept. 4.

Guests will experience the the airline’s Featured Chef Series, signature beverages by Kō Hana Rum and Maui Brewing Co., and island treats from the Pau Hana snack cart. Complimentary in-flight entertainment is offered on all transpacific flights and includes the airline’s specially curated video collection, Hana Hou! TV.

More information and schedules are available online.