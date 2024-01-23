Maui News

Hawaiʻi visitor to Las Vegas wins $130,000 progressive at The Cal

January 23, 2024, 9:27 AM HST
Photo courtesy of Boyd Gaming

A Hawaiʻi visitor made her annual trip to the desert when she was dealt five cards on Light & Wonder’s Let It Ride at The California Hotel and Casino in Downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

The Hawaiʻi woman got a 5-card royal flush off a $1 bonus bet, to win the large $130,000 progressive.

Saturday’s win follows an impressive month for jackpots at hotel, with players winning a total of $3 million at the property in December.

The hotel, also called The Cal by frequent guests, is a property of Boyd Gaming Corporation, and is fondly known as the Ninth Island for its Hawaiian flair.

