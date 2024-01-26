$23.1M in damage to agricultural producers from August 2023 wildfires, high winds

Hawaiʻi producers incurred $23.1 million in economic loss and damages from the wildfires and high winds experienced in early August 2023, according to estimates from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

These losses account for the reduction of agricultural sales due to damages to markets or reduced customers, reduced agri-tourism income between August and December 2023, livestock deaths, destroyed or damaged crops and property damage.

Data were collected from a sample of 728 producers located in an area of Hawaiʻi County that experienced wildfires and wind damage and those operating in Maui County on the islands of Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

Questionnaires were mailed in early November 2023, with phone follow-ups conducted in December 2023 and early January 2024.

Hawaiʻi County producers incurred $100,000 in total losses while Maui County producers incurred $23 million in total losses. Producers estimated the reduction in sales revenue at $5.1 million, the reduction in agritourism revenue at $3.9 million, the value of livestock losses at $75,000, the value of crop damages at $5.4 million, and property damages at $8.5 million.

Damages to pasture: Producers reported 7,850 acres of pasture were damaged by the wildfires or high winds. Acres by county is withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

Livestock

Deaths : A few producers reported losses of cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, honeybee colonies, horses and alpacas. The combined value of these losses was $75,000. Losses by species and county are withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

: A few producers reported losses of cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, honeybee colonies, horses and alpacas. The combined value of these losses was $75,000. Losses by species and county are withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations. Culling: In addition to livestock deaths, some livestock producers reported they would need to cull additional animals however there were not enough reports to provide an estimate.

Crops: Producers reported 500 acres of cropland were damaged by the wildfires or high winds. Acres by county is withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations. Hawaiʻi County producers reported damages to floriculture and vegetable crops. Maui County producers reported damage to bananas, coffee, floriculture crops, taro, vegetables and other fruit crops.

Producers reported the $5.4 million in total crop losses due to damaged crops and crop sales not realized due to facility damages. Losses by crop and county are withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

Property Damages: Producers estimated $8.5 million in total property damage. This includes damages to buildings, vehicles, irrigation equipment, farm machinery, fences, and other structures such as water tanks. Losses by property type and county are withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

Workers: Producers reported 960 hired workers on 165 operations on Aug. 1, 2023. Overall, 87% of producers reported no changes in the number of workers. In Hawaiʻi County the percentage was 91% and in Maui County the percentage was 86%. However, 10% of Maui producers didn’t know if they would change their number of workers.

Recovery time: Overall, 73% of producers indicated their production didn’t change. In Hawaiʻi County the percentage was 91% and in Maui County the percentage was 70%. However, 4% of Maui producers don’t expect to recover.