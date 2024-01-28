Update/Open: Mayor Elmer Cravalho Way at Puʻunēnē Ave. in Kahului

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Update: 8:13 p.m., Jan. 28, 2024

Maui police have reopened Mayor Elmer Cravalho Way as of 8:13 p.m. The road was closed n the east bound direction for several hours following a motor vehicle accident.

Previous post:

Both east bound (airport bound) lanes of Mayor Elmer Cravalho Way are closed from Puʻunēnē Ave. due to a motor vehicle accident.

A road closure notice was issued at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

The closure includes the turn lanes onto Mayor Elmer Cravalho Way from Puʻunēnē Avenue.