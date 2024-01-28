Maui News
Update/Open: Mayor Elmer Cravalho Way at Puʻunēnē Ave. in Kahului
Update: 8:13 p.m., Jan. 28, 2024
Maui police have reopened Mayor Elmer Cravalho Way as of 8:13 p.m. The road was closed n the east bound direction for several hours following a motor vehicle accident.
Previous post:
Both east bound (airport bound) lanes of Mayor Elmer Cravalho Way are closed from Puʻunēnē Ave. due to a motor vehicle accident.
A road closure notice was issued at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.
The closure includes the turn lanes onto Mayor Elmer Cravalho Way from Puʻunēnē Avenue.
