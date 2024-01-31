The Maui County Council passed on second and final reading a bill to provide grants of up to $100,000 for homeowners who build accessory dwellings, also known as ʻohana units.

Homeowners could receive grants of up to $100,000 for construction of accessory dwellings, also known as ʻohana units, under a bill passed on second and final reading Friday by the Maui County Council. Bill 38 advances to Mayor Richard Bissen for final action.

In an effort to increase Maui County’s affordable housing inventory, the measure amends the ʻOhana Assistance Program by modifying criteria for the county’s Homeowner Programs Revolving Fund. The funding would help homeowners build attached or detached accessory dwelling units.

Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee said the measure aims to significantly increase affordable housing.

“The ʻOhana Assistance Program is part of our effort to meet essential housing needs of Maui County residents,” said Lee, who holds the council seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “We’ve received numerous inquiries about the program, and I look forward to seeing new accessory dwelling units to assist with our housing crisis.”

The bill was revised to support those who recently acquired a home and would like to build an accessory dwelling unit, Lee said. The program is a pilot project and may be reviewed or revised in the future.

For more information, contact the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7838.