Seawall repairs to begin at Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor, Feb. 5

Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor. PC: DLNR

Starting next week, the damaged seawall at Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor will undergo repairs to shore up its protection against current and wave action. Mocon Corporation will begin construction of a new, reinforced concrete seawall on Monday, Feb. 5.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation wants to alert harbor users that some parking stalls along the south breakwater at Māʻalaea will be temporarily unavailable at various times during the project. No facilities will be closed.

Repairs to the 450-linear-foot seawall are expected to be completed by May 31 at a total cost of $1,671,200.

