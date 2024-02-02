Public comments sought on federally funded transportation projects across Maui

Two of the amendments in TIP Revision #13 involve changes to Honoapiʻilani Highway. (PC: Maui MPO)

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is now accepting public comments on its Federal Fiscal Year 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

The program Revision No. 13 and Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) amendments for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 include projects on Honoapiʻilani Highway and Lahainaluna Road.

The TIP Revision No. 13 amendments include:

Project MS 16: Addition of $970,000 for a feasibility study and community outreach to potentially move a section of Honoapiʻilani Highway from Ukumehame to Launiupoko inland to address coastal resilience and highway protection.

Reprogramming and deferral of Lahainaluna Road pavement rehabilitation from federal fiscal year 2024 to federal fiscal year 2027, as a result of the Aug. 8 wildfires. Project MC 10: Advancing the Honoapiʻilani pavement rehabilitation and access improvement project from federal fiscal year 2026 to the federal fiscal year 2024. The project area is from Honoapiʻilani Highway by Hoʻohui Road, and includes reconstructing curb ramps and sidewalks to be ADA compliant, replacing existing signs, pavement markings and striping.

A public review draft of Revision No. 13 is available online at mauimpo.org. The TIP public comment period ends on Feb. 12, 2024.

The TIP is a four-year list of all transportation projects on the island of Maui that uses federal highway or transit money. Projects include roads, bridges, bus transit, trails, paths and sidewalks. As funds are limited annually, maintaining the existing transportation systems is generally a priority over building new facilities, according to a Maui MPO press release.

Meanwhile, Maui MPO’s Unified Planning Work Program Fiscal Year 2023 and 2024 amendments are also up for public review. The UPWP describes programs and planning studies such as budgetary and staffing requirements for Maui MPO.

Changes include the addition of three planning studies – Hāna Greenway Master Plan, Vision Zero Quick Build installation in South Maui and Maui Complete Streets projects.

A draft of the UPWP can also be reviewed online. The public comment period for the UPWP ends on Feb. 8, 2024.

Comments can be made directly on the website, can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Maui MPO at 200 South High Street, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Maui MPO is a transportation planning agency for the island of Maui and does not construct projects or implement programs directly. The organization collects data and develops transportation plans, ensuring that concerns and feedback are part of the planning process.