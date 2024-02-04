Molokaʻi and Maui companies get share of federal clean energy grants

Molokaʻi Sea Farms and Johnny V Enterprises on Maui are among the Hawaiʻi companies that will get a share of $520,302 in Rural Energy for America Program grants from the US Department of Agriculture.

A $23,124 grant will be used to help Johnny V Enterprises purchase and install a 6.56 kilowatt (kW) off-grid photovoltaic system for a coffee stand and agricultural building in Hāna, Maui. The project is expected to provide 5,840 kilowatt hours (kWh) a year or 101% of their energy needs.

Molokaʻi Sea Farms will get an $80K grant to install a 29.520 kilowatt (kW) solar power system to include 72 solar panels for a shrimp farm in Kaunakakai on the Island of Molokaʻi. The system is estimated to generate 49,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year and replace energy usage from a utility company to ultimately being off grid.

Other Hawaiʻi grants were issued to Hualua Farm LLC on the Big Island and Garden Island Dental LLC on Kauaʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A $388,667 grant will allow Hualua Farm LLC to install a 246-kilowatt (kW) DC solar photovoltaic system in Hawī on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi. This project is estimated to generate 422,591 kilowatt hours (kWh) and replace an on-site energy usage through a net-metering agreement planned with a utility company.

Garden Island Dental LLC will get a $28,511 grant to help Garden Island Dental LLC install a 14.4 kilowatt (kW) renewable energy solar project. The business is in Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi and will generate 20,773 kilowatt hours (kWh) for a cost savings of $9,221 annually.

The Hawaiʻi project grants are part of a larger $207 million in renewable energy and domestic fertilizer projects to lower energy bills, generate new income, create jobs, and strengthen competition for US farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Many of the projects are being funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, described as the nation’s largest-ever investment in combatting the climate crisis.

The funding announcement was made by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack at the 105th annual American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Salt Lake City, Utah. T

“President Biden and USDA are ensuring farmers, ranchers and small businesses are not only a part of the clean energy economy, but directly benefitting from it,” Secretary Vilsack said in a news release. “The investments announced will expand access to renewable energy infrastructure and increase domestic fertilizer production, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs that they can then invest back into their businesses and communities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The REAP awards total $157 million for 675 projects in 42 states, including more than $94 million from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.