Council to consider bill on design agreement for the ʻĪao flood control project

Water shown flowing from the ʻĪao Stream between Wailuku and Happy Valley. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui County Council will consider a bill Feb. 16 to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the US Army Corps of Engineers to complete the design for the ʻĪao flood control project at the Wailuku River.

Chair Alice L. Lee said the project is an ongoing effort to assist with flood-risk management. She said the purpose of Bill 1 (2024) is to establish procedures and responsibilities for shared project-design costs between the county and the Army Corps of Engineers.

“Working together and being proactive when it comes to disaster-prevention efforts is essential,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “We are asking the Army Corps of Engineers to continue their community outreach, including with residents of the area and Native Hawaiian practitioner organizations within the project’s affected area.”

The project will include removal of an existing revetment, installation of a pre-formed scour hole and implementation of a flood-warning system, Lee said.

Legislation and supporting documents can be found at mauicounty.us/agendas.