No tsunami after 5.7 magnitude (6.3 preliminary) Pāhala earthquake off Kaʻū Coast of Hawaiʻi

Pāhala earthquake. (2.9.24) PC: USGS

There is no tsunami expected after a 5.7 magnitude (preliminary 6.3) earthquake reported at 10:07 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 off the Kaʻū Coast of the Big Island. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency issued a follow-up report saying the quake was determined to be on the SE flank of Mauna Loa.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the quake occurred at a depth of 37 km (23 mi) below sea level.

The HVO issued an information statement saying, “The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. This earthquake is likely associated with lithospheric flexure caused by the weight of the Hawaiian Islands on the oceanic lithosphere.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that no tsunami is expected, however many areas may have experienced strong shaking.

Most of the initial “felt reports” within the first half hour of the quake were documented in Hilo and Kailua-Kona areas according to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” website. The quake was also felt over parts of Maui including Wailuku and Kīhei, according to resident reports.

There were more than 280 “felt reports” within the first hour, according to the HVO. HVO scientists say numerous aftershocks have been felt and are expected to continue in the coming days to weeks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The USGS reports that nearby places (Distance and direction from epicenter to nearby place) include:

Pāhala, Hawaiʻi, 4.5 km (2.8 mi) SE Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi, 68.6 km (42.7 mi) NW Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi, 69.3 km (43 mi) NE Hilo, Hawaiʻi,70.8 km (44 mi) NE Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, 336.8 km (209.3 mi) NW

*This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.