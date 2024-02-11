Subaru Hawaiʻi donates $45,000 to nonprofits, relief efforts in annual event

The three beneficiaries of the 12th annual Share the Love Event. (PC: Subaru Hawaiʻi)

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, Subaru Hawaiʻi donated $250 for every Subaru vehicle purchased in Hawaiʻi, with a maximum of $15,000 going to each of three organizations selected, as part of its 12th annual Share the Love Event.

Three organizations were selected in support of Maui relief efforts and for their alignment with Subaru Hawaiʻi’s Love Promises, areas in which the brand is committed to making a difference. The motor vehicle company donated a combined $45,000 to:

Maui Humane Society

Maui Food Bank

Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi

“This generous donation from Subaru Hawaiʻi makes an incredible impact for the pets of Maui Humane Society,” said Lisa Labrecque, DVM, CEO of Maui Humane Society. “As the only open-admission shelter serving our island, this gift supports pets with nowhere else to go by providing them with critical veterinary care, food and shelter, and love.”

Subaru Hawai’i also partnered with its brand ambassador, Paula Fuga. Her song, “Parachute,” served as a special dedication to home and caring for our community.

“These organizations are creating significant change through their work in our communities, especially on Maui,” said Lance Ichimura, Senior Vice President of Subaru Hawaiʻi. “We are honored to dedicate the proceeds to these nonprofits, in support of the profound impact they have in making our islands a better place.”

Over the past 12 years, Subaru Hawaiʻi has donated over $410,000 to local nonprofits through the Share the Love Event.