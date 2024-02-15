HPM Building Supply expands to Lānaʻi

Pictured here is the interior of the HPM Maui hardware retail store, which gives an example of what the Lāna‘i store will generally look like when it opens in April 2024. Photo courtesy: HPM Building Supply.

HPM Building Supply is expanding its retail operations with a new store and drive-through lumberyard on Lānaʻi, the company announced.

The 5,000-square-foot retail space was previously known as Lānaʻi Hardware and Lumber store. It closed in 2023 when its former operators retired. The store is being renovated. Opening is set for April.

“The expansion to the beautiful island of Lānaʻi marks an exciting new chapter for HPM as we introduce our company to the community of Lānaʻi and serve their needs,” said Jason Fujimoto, HPM chairman and chief executive officer. “This opportunity allows us to provide valuable resources, a wide range of products and diverse materials to a unique market like Lānaʻi, and we look forward to developing a collaborative relationship with its residents and businesses.”

HPM reports that early plans for the new retail space include the addition of live plants sourced from landowner Pūlama Lānaʻi’s nursery. HPM core products such as lumber, plywood, hardware, power tools, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, as well as flooring will be in stock. New retail options include pet food and supplies and various seasonal products. Custom-ordering will also be available for Lānaʻi customers seeking specialty lumber, windows, doors, cabinets, window coverings and manufactured products, such as HPM’s Custom Metal Roofing.

HPM said the company plans to hire local residents for the new story. The 100% employee-owned company plans to add as many as six positions. Candidates may apply at https://www.hpmhawaii.com/careers.