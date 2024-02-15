Lunar New Year Celebrations this Sunday at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Chinese New Year at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center celebrates the Lunar New Year with a family event, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Welcome in the year of the dragon at center court with a martial arts presentation by Au’s Shaolin Arts, lion dancing, arts and crafts by Friends and Faire, and ‘Pick A Fortune Cookie’ Giveaway to win prizes such as gift cards, swag and more. Grab your red envelope, while supplies last, and bring in good luck.

“Queen Kaʻahumanu Center has been a beloved family gathering place with events and performances for generations,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “We are committed to promoting and perpetuating the cultures of our islands through music, art, and traditions throughout the year.”

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center celebrated it’s 50th anniversary in 2022. Today, the center features more than 100 shops and restaurants. Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is home to Maui’s only Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Vans and American Eagle stores. The center prides itself in supporting the local economy through homegrown tenants such as Cat Café Maui, Ekolu Music & Apparel, FAM Clothing, The Foam Co., Football Fanatics, Mise Kimono, Nā Koa, One Eighty Maui, Shapers, and Tanoa.