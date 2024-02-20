Gov. Green travels to attend National Governors Association 2024 winter meeting

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Washington D.C. today, to attend the National Governors Association 2024 winter meeting.

While there, Gov. Green will participate in solution-driven conversations and bipartisan collaboration on the most pressing policy issues facing the states and territories.

Some topics that will be covered are discussions on the current state of housing across the United States focused on efforts to improve housing availability, affordability, and homelessness, and reimagining models of disaster preparedness and Maui’s recovery.

Go. Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 25. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of Feb. 20 through the afternoon of Feb. 25.

