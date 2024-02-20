Gov. Green travels to attend National Governors Association 2024 winter meeting

February 20, 2024, 11:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Washington D.C. today, to attend the National Governors Association 2024 winter meeting.

While there, Gov. Green will participate in solution-driven conversations and bipartisan collaboration on the most pressing policy issues facing the states and territories.

Some topics that will be covered are discussions on the current state of housing across the United States focused on efforts to improve housing availability, affordability, and homelessness, and reimagining models of disaster preparedness and Maui’s recovery. 

Go. Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 25. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of Feb. 20 through the afternoon of Feb. 25.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments